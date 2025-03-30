Adani Sways Hemant Soren: Believe it or not, literally! In the most dramatic yet pragmatic originality, out-'n'-out chronic, inherent anti-Gautam Adani projecting INDIA promoter + Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren allowed himself to be completely vini, vidi, vici by Gautam Adani in Ranchi yesterday so much so that after both's four-hour closed door one-to-one exclusive meetings, triumphant Adani emerged as the Jharkhand-mines' mascot to spread all over the world leave alone Jharkhand, India that is Bharat. A real Adani-ism of Soren who now is fully of adulation for Adani claiming him to be more-than-required forwardish, uppish, relevant to 24x7 all round development of Jharkhand which is all set to compete with Mumbai. After all, Jharkhand's mines, minerals are much more than enough to easily stymie Mumbai that is already far more than stagnant, anachronous without any newness. Add to that, the current downward stagnation of the so-called established businesses that are only showing growing downward trend without showing any slightest indication of reversal. If all, Mumbai is being assimilated with the Arabian sea passing through if, that bad its reality, to put curtly...Compared to Mumbai, Jharkhand is full of monies through the state's infinite mines, minerals, hugely in demand all through the world but due to inadequate technologies to dig them out, Jharkhand is unable to sell them abroad. Now inimitable Adani will freely do that for Jharkhand making its coffers automatically far richer than ever even imagined or even thought of. In the same breath, it be said that Hemant Soren because of the newest parvenu status of Jharkhand will easily be considered as Jharkhand-Avatar for Jharkhand, of Jharkhand, by Jharkhand 24x7. A great twosome to be seen in the ensuing days that will change the very status quo of Jharkhand, say numerous many. Yes, Adani Sways Hemant Soren, agree numerous many.