Union Minister Sitharaman begins four-day Meghalaya visit, highlights youth empowerment and urban growth

Shillong, July 10 (IANS) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began her four-day official visit to Meghalaya on Thursday with a series of engagements in Meghalaya's state capital Shillong.

Union Minister Sitharaman chaired an interactive session of North East Roundtable under the Prime Minister's Internship Scheme (PMIS), engaging with interns, industry representatives, and senior officials from various states to review progress and hear first-hand experiences of the flagship initiative.

Addressing the public gathering, the Union Finance Minister emphasised the vision behind the scheme.

"The main objective of the PMIS and the Prime Minister's vision behind this initiative was to support those who have never had an assignment or a job, those who need to acquire skills and gain exposure. This programme is meant to help you go to the best companies, familiarise yourself with the work environment, and stand a better chance in your careers. I am glad to see you all going out and making the most of this opportunity," she said.

Drawing a symbolic connection to the day, the Union Finance Minister added, "Today happens to be Guru Purnima, a day when we remember and honour our teachers and mentors. For many of you, the mentors you meet in these companies will play that role in your lives."

Union Minister Sitharaman also encouraged interns aspiring to start their own businesses, assuring them of guidance and full support from the Ministry of Finance.

"An internship experience that can trigger the spark of entrepreneurship was not anticipated but this only reflects the intent of this scheme going forward. Both the government and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs are committed to expanding this initiative. I urge all interns to complete their courses and further go on to become brand ambassadors for PMIS so that other youth can benefit," she said.

Earlier in the day, the Union Finance Minister also inaugurated the Polo Shopping Complex in Shillong along with Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, and State Health and Family Welfare Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh.

The Polo Commercial Complex stands as a significant milestone in Shillong's urban transformation journey, developed under the Smart Cities Mission.

As the first modern shopping mall in the city, the complex not only elevates the commercial infrastructure of Shillong but also enhances the quality of life for its residents through modern facilities and sustainable design.

Developed at a project cost of Rs 100.33 crore, the complex spans 1.26 acres with a total built-up area of nearly 1.7 lakh square feet.

In line with eco-conscious development goals, the Polo Commercial Complex integrates rainwater harvesting system and rooftop solar installations.

Over the next couple of days, Union Minister Sitharaman is set to attend a series of programmes and visit various stakeholder groups to review development initiatives and interact with beneficiaries across various sectors.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, Health and Family Welfare Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, Chief Secretary Donald Phillips Wahlang, and Ministry of Corporate Affairs Secretary, Deepti Gaur Mukerjee, were also present on the occasion.

