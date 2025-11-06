Union Minister Manohar Lal to inaugurate 18th 'Urban Mobility India Conference' tomorrow

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, will inaugurate the 18th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference and Exhibition 2025 in Gurugram on November 7, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The three-day event, organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), will be held under the theme "Urban Development and Mobility Nexus", focusing on sustainable and integrated urban transport solutions.

Ahead of the main conference, the Ministry organised a Curtain Raiser event in Gurugram on Thursday, chaired by Jaideep, Officer on Special Duty (Urban Transport), and attended by Dr Chander Shekhar Khare, Managing Director, Gurugram Metro Rail Ltd. (GMRL), along with senior officials and stakeholders.

The UMI Conference and Exhibition 2025, being organised through the Institute of Urban Transport (India) with support from the Haryana government and the GMRL, will feature eight technical sessions, eight roundtables, and two plenary sessions. The event will see participation from national and international experts to deliberate on ways to make urban transport systems more efficient, inclusive, and sustainable.

In his remarks at the curtain raiser event, Jaideep said the conference aims to promote integrated planning and sustainable mobility solutions in line with the National Urban Transport Policy (NUTP) 2006. The policy emphasises developing institutional capacities at the state and city levels to address the growing challenges of urban transport and ensure equitable mobility for all.

Khare, in his remarks, said the conference will focus on identifying practical and scalable solutions to improve urban mobility, reduce travel time, and make daily commuting more affordable and efficient for citizens.

