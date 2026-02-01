Union Budget has potential to reshape higher education: Gauhati University V-C

Guwahati, Feb 1 (IANS) Gauhati University Vice-Chancellor Nani Gopal Mahanta, on Sunday, described the Union Budget 2026-2027 as a progressive and future-oriented roadmap that has the potential to reshape India's higher education landscape in alignment with the national vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Reacting to the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Mahanta said the government's renewed thrust on Viksit Shiksha clearly recognises education as a cornerstone of national progress.

He noted that the emphasis on improving learning outcomes, strengthening research ecosystems and fostering innovation across universities would play a decisive role in building globally competitive institutions.

The Vice-Chancellor particularly welcomed the proposal to develop university townships along major industrial and logistics corridors, saying that the initiative would significantly enhance collaboration between academia and industry.

According to Mahanta, such integrated ecosystems would encourage applied research, facilitate knowledge exchange, and better align academic programmes with evolving industry requirements, ultimately improving graduate employability.

Mahanta also praised the Union Budget's strong focus on inclusivity, highlighting the proposal to establish girls' hostels in every district.

He said the move would help overcome persistent barriers related to access, safety and accommodation faced by women students, especially those pursuing higher education in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

The initiative, he added, would be a major step towards achieving gender equity in the higher education sector.

Welcoming the Budget's focus on frontier science, the Vice-Chancellor lauded the proposed investments in advanced telescope infrastructure for research in astrophysics and astronomy.

He said that such initiatives would not only strengthen India's scientific capabilities but also enhance the country's global standing in cutting-edge research domains, while inspiring young scholars to pursue advanced scientific inquiry.

Summing up his assessment, Mahanta said the Union Budget 2026 presents a comprehensive and forward-looking vision for higher education.

"By empowering institutions, enabling students and nurturing research and innovation, the Budget lays a strong foundation for India's educational and national development journey," he added.

