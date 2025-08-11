Total area sown under kharif crops in India crosses 995.6 lakh hectares

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) The total area sown under kharif crops in the ongoing current season has increased by 38.48 lakh hectares to 995.63 lakh hectares, so far this year, compared with the corresponding figure of 957.15 lakh hectares in the same period last year, data released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on Monday showed.

The increase in sown area augurs well for higher production, which, in turn, would increase the incomes of farmers and also help to keep food inflation in check.

The official figures show that the area under rice is 364.8 lakh hectares as on August 8 this year, compared with 325.36 lakh hectares during the same period last year.

The area under pulses such as urad, moong and others has been reported at 106.68 lakh hectares as compared to 106.52 lakh hectares during the same period last year.

The area covered under coarse cereals or millets such as jowar, bajra and ragi has shot up to 178.73 lakh hectares during the current season so far, from 170.96 lakh hectares in the same period of the previous year.

The sown area has gone up in the current season as better monsoon rains have facilitated the sowing in unirrigated areas of the country, which account for close to 50 per cent of the country’s farmland.

The area under sugarcane has also increased to 57.31 lakh hectares from 55.68 lakh hectares in the same period of the previous year.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on May 28 this year, approved an increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for 14 kharif crops for the marketing season 2025-26 to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their crops and incentivise production.

The highest absolute increase in MSP over the previous year has been recommended for nigerseed (Rs 820 per quintal), followed by ragi (Rs 596 per quintal), cotton (Rs 589 per quintal), and sesamum (Rs 579 per quintal).

