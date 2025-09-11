Surat's bullet train station spurs rapid urban planning, TP scheme cleared in record time

Surat, Sep 11 (IANS) Surat has become the first city to see a town planning (TP) scheme linked to a bullet train station cleared in record time, officials said on Thursday.

This scheme is for India's ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project.

The preliminary award for TP Scheme No. 61 (Kosmada–Chedcha–Oviyan) was announced within just eight months -- a rare feat in the history of urban planning in India.

Officials say this milestone reflects Gujarat's "governance model that blends technology, transparency, and public participation".

The scheme, covering nearly 164 hectares, is part of a larger plan involving five TP schemes across 909 hectares in Surat, aimed at developing the high-speed rail node area into a modern, well-planned urban hub.

More than 300,000 square metres of land in TP-61 alone has been earmarked for new road networks, ensuring seamless connectivity around the upcoming bullet train station.

Authorities stress that the scheme is not just a planning document but a roadmap for inclusive, future-oriented urban growth.

Urban planners highlighted the historic timing: exactly a century ago, in September 1925, India's first town planning scheme (Jamalpur, Ahmedabad) was implemented.

Today, Surat's TP-61 has set another benchmark by being awarded in under a year -- a process that traditionally takes years due to land hearings, legal formalities, and coordination between multiple departments.

Chief Town Planner K.D. Patel noted that the state government is celebrating 2025 as the "Year of Urban Development", underlining the state's push towards world-class city planning.

With the bullet train project, supported by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Surat is set to emerge as a competitive, future-ready city with modern infrastructure, housing, and multimodal connectivity.

By integrating surrounding villages like Kosmada, Chedcha, Antroli, Sabargam, Oviyan, Niol, and Vankaneda into its planning, the scheme ensures balanced growth, combining economic zones, residential areas, and public utilities.

Experts say Surat's fast-track TP approval could serve as a model for other cities gearing up for large-scale infrastructure projects.

--IANS

janvi/khz