Stay calm, avoid panic amid global volatility from Middle East conflict: SEBI Chief

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Securities and Exchange Board of India Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Monday urged investors to stay calm and avoid panic-driven decisions as global financial markets face turbulence due to the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said geopolitical tensions, particularly the ongoing conflict involving Iran, are creating volatility in global markets and affecting investor sentiment.

Speaking about the situation, Pandey said the conflict has disrupted shipping routes and key maritime corridors, affecting global trade flows and increasing uncertainty in financial markets.

“Rising crude oil prices and supply chain disruptions have also added to inflation concerns worldwide,” Pandey stated.

“Despite these global challenges, India’s domestic economic fundamentals remain strong and continue to provide stability to the country’s financial markets,” he emphasised.

The SEBI chairman advised investors not to react emotionally to short-term market movements.

“Maintaining calm and avoiding panic-based decisions is important during periods of global uncertainty,” he noted.

Reflecting on the development of India’s capital markets, Pandey highlighted the 30-year journey of the Nifty 50 index.

He described it as a key benchmark that reflects the growth of India’s economy and corporate sector over the years.

He noted that the growth of the Nifty is closely linked to India’s broader economic expansion and the increasing participation of investors in the capital markets.

Pandey also said that India’s market ecosystem has strengthened significantly over time. Institutions such as stock exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories have evolved to support the expanding financial system.

“Technology is playing an increasingly important role in market regulation and operations,” he added.

SEBI has formed an expert group to develop a technology roadmap for the securities market to strengthen digital infrastructure and regulatory capabilities.

The regulator has already introduced several advanced technology tools for market surveillance.

These include the “Sudarshan” platform, which enables real-time monitoring of digital market activities, and the “SEBI Radar” system that uses artificial intelligence to analyse advertisements and identify potentially misleading content.

