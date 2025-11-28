Sensex, Nifty end flat as investors await Q2 GDP data

Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Indian stock markets closed on a flat note on Friday as mixed global cues kept investor sentiment in check.

After a day of range-bound trading, both the Sensex and Nifty ended slightly lower.

The Sensex closed at 85,706.67, slipping 13.71 points or 0.02 per cent, while the Nifty settled at 26,202.95, down 12.6 points or 0.05 per cent.

Nifty faced strong resistance near the 26,281 zone and stayed range-bound throughout the session between 26,190 and 26,281.

“As long as the crucial support belt at 26,150–26,000 remains intact, the broader trend stays stable. Immediate resistance is firmly placed at 26,280–26,310,” experts said.

“On the daily chart, the index continues to hover near this band, indicating a clearly defined range between 26,150 and 26,310 unless a decisive breakout emerges on either side,” they added.

Among the top performers on the Sensex were Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Sun Pharma, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Kotak Mahindra Bank, which helped limit the downside.

On the other hand, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, Eternal and Infosys were the major laggards and weighed on the indices.

Sector-wise, the market saw a mixed trend. Nifty IT, Realty and Oil & Gas indices slipped 0.11 per cent, 0.19 per cent and 0.69 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, buying interest pushed Nifty Auto higher by 0.62 per cent, and Nifty Pharma gained 0.59 per cent.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 fell 0.11 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 declined 0.27 per cent -- reflecting mild weakness beyond the large-cap space.

Analysts said that market sentiment stayed constructive, aided by easing US bond yields and consistent buying from domestic institutional investors.

“However, volatility in the rupee and intermittent profit-booking in select PSU and private bank counters kept traders slightly cautious,” market watchers said.

