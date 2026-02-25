S. Korea to ease visa rules, expand regional airport entry for inbound tourism

Seoul, Feb 25 (IANS) The government unveiled on Wednesday a series of measures aimed at promoting inbound tourism across South Korea, including easing of visa rules and expanding entry points at regional airports.

The measures were announced during an expanded national tourism strategy meeting held at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae and chaired by President Lee Jae Myung, with the attendance of officials from relevant ministries, reports Yonhap news agency.

Under the proposed measures, the government plans to make visa and entry procedures for foreign tourists more flexible. Indonesia will be included in a pilot visa waiver program for group tourists of three or more people.

The government will also seek to introduce five-year multiple-entry visas for travellers from China and Southeast Asian countries who have prior records of visiting South Korea, and 10-year multiple-entry visas for those from major cities in China and Vietnam.

An automated immigration clearance system will be expanded from the current 18 countries, including Japan, Singapore and Australia, to European Union member states, said the report.

Authorities plan to expand international direct flights to regional airports, with exclusive international air traffic rights to be designated for local airports to disperse inbound travel demand beyond Seoul and nearby regions.

To attract new international routes, the government will also offer incentives, such as reductions in airport facility usage fees and subsidies. Tourism marketing will also shift toward various regions through the development of tailored travel packages and region-specific promotions.

With international cruise ship visitors projected to reach some 1.7 million this year, the government also plans to expand immigration and security screening facilities at domestic ports and introduce expedited clearance for cruise ships, said the report.

