Response to EU-India Blue Economy Conclave encouraging, 21 countries confirm participation: Kerala Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 12 (IANS) Kerala Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian on Friday said that the response to the upcoming EU-India Blue Economy Conclave has been “very encouraging,” with 21 countries confirming participation so far. The conclave will be held in Kovalam on September 18-19.

Cherian told IANS that they had extended invites to 29 EU countries, and while 17 have confirmed, four more are also likely to come on board.

“So as things stand, now 21 countries will be represented, and we are trying to get others also. We will be making a presentation to get these participating EU countries to see how best they can invest here,” said Cherian.

The event, themed “Blue Tides -- Two Shores, One Vision,” will bring together policymakers, investors, academics, and innovators from across Europe and India.

The conclave will also be attended by the EU Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Herve Delphin, underscoring Europe’s growing engagement with Kerala’s maritime sector.

The meet, jointly organised by the Department of Fisheries, Government of Kerala, the Union Government, and the European Union, will be held at the famed beach tourist destination Kovalam.

“The whole idea is to chart a roadmap for positioning Kerala as a model blue economy hub, tapping into EU expertise in marine innovation while leveraging the state’s long coastline and maritime heritage,” said Cherian.

Cherian was recently in France to seek support for this high-profile event.

Countries confirming participation so far include Finland, France, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Denmark, Bulgaria, Austria, Malta, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Romania, and Germany.

Apart from showcasing a portfolio of projects to attract investment and partnerships, the conclave will also explore joint research and development, startup collaborations, labour mobility, and policy innovation.

Sessions will feature policy leaders, industry experts, academics, and investors discussing ways to modernise coastal infrastructure, boost aquaculture exports, nurture local innovation, and unlock sustainable financing.

The conclave comes at a time when Kerala’s seafood exports are witnessing a major boost following the EU’s recent approval of 102 new fishery establishments, strengthening the state’s positioning as India’s maritime gateway to Europe.

