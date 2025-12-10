Rajasthan is powerhouse of investment: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Jaipur, Dec 10 (IANS) Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, said that Rajasthan is not just a destination but a powerful investment hub with immense potential in the tourism sector.

He expressed confidence that Rajasthan will emerge as India’s “growth engine” in the coming years.

Addressing a sectoral session during the Pravasi Rajasthani Divas celebrations at JECC on Wednesday, Shekhawat said that Rajasthan is among the few regions in the world offering vast experiential diversity alongside investment stability.

From forts, palaces, folk arts, festivals, deserts, forests, wellness, and spirituality to vibrant handicrafts, Rajasthan stands as a globally scalable tourism economy.

“For visitors, Rajasthan is not merely a place, but an emotional experience,” he said.

Highlighting Rajasthan’s investment-friendly environment, the Union Minister said that diversity, multiple revenue streams, and rising global visibility make the state one of the strongest centres for tourism investment.

He described Rajasthan’s new tourism policy as one of the best in the country, offering significant incentives and stability for investors.

He urged investors to move forward with confidence, assuring them that both the Central and State governments will provide full support.

Calling overseas Rajasthanis key partners in the state’s development, Shekhawat said, “You are not merely expatriates; you are cultural ambassadors of Rajasthan.”

He added that their global exposure and extensive networks are invaluable for boosting tourism investment.

Wherever they have settled, Rajasthanis have brought recognition to the state’s culture, resilience, and entrepreneurial spirit, he said.

Shekhawat noted that India’s tourism sector is poised for rapid expansion and is expected to more than triple in the next decade. The Central Government aims to build a $3 trillion tourism economy by 2047.

Domestic tourism alone has reached 2.5 billion trips annually, underscoring massive economic opportunities.

The Union Minister said that the double-engine government is upgrading connectivity across Rajasthan—roads, railways, and airways—with unprecedented momentum. New tourism projects worth Rs 6,000 crore have been launched, and 50 global-standard destinations are being developed nationwide, with Rajasthan playing a major role.

Heritage, wedding, adventure, wellness, desert, and spiritual tourism will be expanded on the PPP (Public-Private Partnership) model, with the government committed to providing comprehensive support.

Shekhawat said Rajasthan will be known not only for its glorious past but also for shaping the future of a new India.

He urged overseas Rajasthanis to contribute actively to the state’s social, cultural, and economic progress and help establish a renewed global identity for Rajasthan.

--IANS

arc/dan