Punjab CM Mann launches industrial, business policy ​

Ludhiana, March 7 (IANS) Punjab on Saturday took a major step towards strengthening its industrial growth trajectory with the launch of the Industrial and Business Development Policy -- 2026, a framework aimed at accelerating industrial expansion, attracting large investments, and generating employment opportunities. ​

Read More

The policy was formally unveiled by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in the presence of Minister for Industries and Commerce Sanjeev Arora here. ​

The launch attracted nearly 200 industrialists, industry leaders, and representatives from multiple sectors, reflecting strong industry interest and confidence in the state’s industrial future. ​

Describing the policy as one of the most progressive industrial policy frameworks in the country, CM Mann said the initiative would significantly strengthen Punjab’s position as a leading destination for manufacturing, services, and emerging technologies. ​

The policy introduces a wide range of incentives and reforms to make Punjab one of the most attractive investment destinations in India. ​

Highlighting the flexibility built into the new framework, Minister Arora said, “For the first time, this policy truly puts the power in the hands of investors. Investors can choose the incentives they want to avail themselves of and the time period over which they wish to avail themselves. ​

“This flexibility and investor-driven framework is unprecedented and reflects Punjab’s commitment to becoming the most investor-friendly state in India.” The state government reiterated that the Industrial and Business ​

Development Policy -- 2026 will play a transformative role in accelerating industrial growth, strengthening Punjab’s competitiveness, and creating large-scale employment opportunities for the youth of Punjab. ​

The government also invited domestic and global investors to explore opportunities in Punjab and participate in the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit 2026, scheduled to be held from March 13-15 at Plaksha University in Mohali, where Punjab will showcase its new industrial vision and investment opportunities. ​

--IANS

vg/dan

​