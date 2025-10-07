Priyanka Gandhi meets dairy farmers in Kerala, vows to raise concerns with Centre

Kodenchery, Oct 7 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday visited a dairy farm in Kerala’s Kodenchery, engaging with local dairy farmers to understand the challenges plaguing the sector.

During the visit, she encountered a cow humorously named “Alia Bhatt,” prompting a light-hearted apology to the Bollywood actor on social media.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi expressed concern over the economic hardships faced by dairy farmers, citing rising costs of veterinary medicines, inadequate insurance coverage, and limited access to quality cattle feed as key issues.

“Many farmers are unable to make ends meet,” she wrote, adding that she intends to formally write to the concerned ministry to apprise them of these challenges.

She also thanked the farmers for their candid discussions and pledged to advocate for their welfare.

“I will do whatever I can to help,” she stated.

The visit comes amid growing concerns over the sustainability of small-scale dairy farming in Kerala, where input costs have surged and support mechanisms remain insufficient.

Priyanka Gandhi’s outreach is seen as part of her broader engagement with grassroots communities in her Wayanad constituency.

Last week, after the Centre granted Rs 260.56 crore instead of the Rs 2,221 crore requested by the Kerala government for rebuilding landslide-hit Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi said that "what they received instead is neglect" and that "relief and rehabilitation must rise above politics."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to the social media platform X and said, “The people of Wayanad faced a devastating tragedy that demanded compassion, fairness, and urgent relief. Kerala requested Rs 2,221 crore to rebuild lives after the landslide, but the Central government sanctioned only Rs 260 crore — a fraction of what was needed."

She added, “The people of Wayanad, who lost homes, livelihoods, and loved ones, had hoped for meaningful assistance, especially after the Prime Minister’s visit. What they received instead is neglect.”

“Relief and rehabilitation must rise above politics. Human suffering cannot be treated as a political opportunity. The people of Wayanad deserve nothing less than justice, support, and dignity,” she said.

Earlier, on October 1, more than a year after the devastating landslides struck Wayanad, the Centre sanctioned its first dedicated financial assistance for the district’s reconstruction.

