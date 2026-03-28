PM Modi to unveil Rs 5,295 cr-worth urban development projects in Gujarat; Ahmedabad to receive largest share (Ld)

Gandhinagar/Ahmedabad, March 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 44 urban development projects worth Rs 5,295.54 crore across Gujarat on March 31, with the largest share of works concentrated in Ahmedabad.

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According to the official details, the projects include 26 works worth Rs 3,427.14 crore for which foundation stones will be laid and 18 completed works worth Rs 1,868.40 crore that will be inaugurated.

The initiatives are aimed at expanding urban infrastructure and improving civic services in multiple cities.

Ahmedabad accounts for 32 projects with a total outlay of Rs 4,640.12 crore.

Among the works to be inaugurated are the Kharicut Canal Development (Packages 1, 2 and 3) costing Rs 811.27 crore, and several housing projects under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, including 1,100 EWS units at Nikol-Kathwada (Rs 77.50 crore), 1,017 units at Chiloda-Naroda (Rs 75.35 crore), 470 units at Naroda-Muthiya (Rs 56 crore), 672 units at Amraiwadi slum quarters under PPP (Rs 54.92 crore), 448 units at Gota (Rs 54.75 crore), 576 units at Asarwa North (Rs 47.93 crore), and 299 units at Hanspura-Naroda (Rs 35.59 crore).

Other completed works include a sports complex in Vastral (Rs 61.67 crore), conversion of the Gota-Godhavi canal into an RCC box canal (Rs 131.97 crore), water distribution stations near Akash Darshan Society (Rs 25.08 crore) and at Bhadaj (Rs 47.40 crore), and a 20 million litre tank at Dudheshwar Water Works (Rs 31.07 crore).

Foundation stones will also be laid in Ahmedabad for Kharicut Canal Phase-2 from Ropda lake to the Khari river (Rs 1,061.43 crore), the ITMS System Project 2.0 for BRTS and AMTS (Rs 467 crore), a 14-km road from Narol Circle to Naroda Patiya (Rs 255.35 crore), housing projects including 728 units at Kajimiyana Tekra (Rs 105.02 crore), 595 units at Bhagubhai ni Chali (Rs 73.59 crore), 350 LIG units at Vatva (Rs 66.18 crore), and 160 LIG units at Naroda-Hanspura (Rs 38.80 crore).

Additional works include a 1600 mm drainage line in Vastral (Rs 31.24 crore), a new auditorium in Naroda (Rs 86.29 crore), a 100 MLD water treatment plant at Raska (Rs 79.48 crore), an advanced food testing laboratory on CG Road (Rs 37.22 crore), reconstruction of Subhash Bridge (Rs 236 crore), road development under Thematic Precinct Package-1 in the west zone (Rs 282.82 crore), Lotus Park development at Ghatlodia lake (Rs 128.85 crore), multiple drainage networks across north-west zones (Rs 42.93 crore, Rs 40.47 crore and Rs 28.42 crore), lake interlinking in the Hebatpur-Thaltej area (Rs 27.85 crore), and water line shifting near the Narendra Modi Stadium linked to Olympic 2036 planning (Rs 40.68 crore).

In Gandhinagar, projects worth Rs 304.82 crore under the municipal corporation and Rs 272.86 crore under the urban development authority will be taken up.

Works to be inaugurated include 624 EWS-II houses at Vasna-Hadmatia (Rs 80.50 crore), 1,352 EWS-II houses at the same location (Rs 165.54 crore), and a 15 MLD sewage treatment plant at Pethapur (Rs 34.12 crore).

Foundation stone works include a drainage network and 7.0 MLD STP at Mota Chiloda (Rs 26.82 crore), a working women’s hostel in the GMC area (Rs 25.61 crore), Sector-11 business corridor road development (Rs 25.53 crore), lake interlinking and storm water works at Randheja (Rs 25.02 crore), storm water lines in Koba, Raisan and Randesan (Rs 59.48 crore), an 1800 mm drainage trunk main from TP-29 to Adalaj TSPS (Rs 62.15 crore), and new roads in Kudasan, Raisan, Randesan and Sargasan villages (Rs 72.91 crore).

A heritage development project in Vadnagar, valued at Rs 34.45 crore, will also be inaugurated.

The project includes upgraded road infrastructure, underground lighting, sandstone signage and streetscape improvements around key locations such as Hatkeshwar Temple and the Music Museum.

In Patan, an 898-metre-long, three-leg railway overbridge at level crossing 41-A, built at a cost of Rs 43.29 crore, will be opened to ease traffic congestion and improve safety for an estimated two lakh residents.

“The Prime Minister will dedicate to citizens various development projects that enhance public welfare and provide modern urban infrastructure,” the official statement said.

It added that thousands of families from low and middle-income groups will receive houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana during the visit.

The state Urban Development Department has completed preparations for the programme, which is expected to support infrastructure expansion and service delivery across Gujarat’s urban centres.

--IANS

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