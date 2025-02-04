PM Modi: New Tax Regime Healed Middle-Class Wounds, Boosted Savings

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address in Parliament on Tuesday said that there were multiple 'bombs' and 'bullets' hurled at the middle class, which were then subsequently "healed" by the BJP-led government after 2014, in a reference to the new income tax introduced in by the Finance Ministry.

"In the last 10 years, we have enhanced savings of the middle class by reducing Income Tax. Before 2014, such 'bombs' were hurled and 'bullets' were shot, that it affected the lives of people. We gradually healed those wounds and moved forward," the PM said.

Talking about the other benefits to the people, the PM said that they removed 10 crore fake beneficiaries and identified the real people, "without caring about political gain or loss."

"Without caring about political gains or loss, we removed 10 crore fake beneficiaries to ensure welfare schemes reach those who really need it....The government got Rs 2,300 crore by selling the scrap under the Swachh Bharat Mission. We have used the money to build the nation. When people on the ground work together for people, then change is definite. We didn't give false slogans, we gave real development," the PM said.

Focusing on the youth of the country, the PM said that unlike other parties which "deceive" the young people in the name of promised allowances during election, the BJP fulfills its promises.

"We have been working continuously by keeping the future of youth in mind. But there are a few parties that are deceiving the youth. They promise allowances at the time of elections but do not fulfill those promises. These parties are 'aapda' on the future of youth. In Haryana, the country has seen how we work. We promised jobs and as soon as the govt was formed, youth got jobs," he added.

In the new Income Tax regime, the salaried class will pay nil income tax up to Rs 12.75 lakh. The PM compared it to the income tax exemption of Rs 2 lakh in 2013-14.

"In 2013-2014 tax exemption was only on Rs 2 Lakh income. Today there is an Income tax exemption on Rs 12 lakh income...We healed wounds and today we have applied bandages too. If we add the Rs 75,000 standard deduction, after 1st April, salaried class in the country will not have to pay any tax on income upto Rs 12.75 Lakh," the PM added.

However, Opposition parties slammed the budget, saying it was silent on the the problem of unemployment and accused the government of "throttling MGNREGA". (ANI)