PM Modi decided govt to take hit on its own finances to safeguard Indians, says Hardeep Puri on excise cut

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) As the Centre slashed excise duties on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre each, bringing them down to Rs 3 per litre for petrol and zero for diesel, in a move aimed at cushioning the impact of surging global oil prices, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said the Modi government had two choices -- either increase prices drastically for citizens as all other nations have done, or bear the brunt on its finances so that an Indians are insulated from international volatility.

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He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in keeping with his government’s commitment over the last four years since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began, decided to take a hit on its own finances again to safeguard Indian citizens.

Puri took to the social media platform ‘X’ and said, “International crude prices have gone through the roof in the last 1 month from around 70 dollars/barrel to around 122 dollars/barrel. Consequently, petrol and diesel prices for consumers have gone up all over the world. Prices have increased by around 30 per cent-50 per cent in South East Asian countries, 30 per cent in North American countries, 20 per cent in Europe and 50 per cent in African countries."

He further said that the Modi government had two choices.

"The Modi Government had two choices- either increase prices drastically for citizens of Bharat as all other nations have done or bear the brunt on its finances so that Indian citizen is insulated from international volatility. Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, in keeping with his Government’s commitment of last 4 years since the conflict in Russia-Ukraine started, decided to take a hit on its own finances again to safeguard the Indian citizen," he said.

He further added that the government has taken a huge hit on its taxation revenues.

“Government has taken a huge hit on it taxation revenues to ensure very high losses of oil companies (approximately 24 Rs/litre for petrol and 30 Rs/litre for diesel) at this time of sky high international prices are reduced. At the same time, export tax has been levied as international prices of petrol and diesel have skyrocketed and any refinery exporting to foreign nations will have to pay export tax. My gratitude to Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi Ji and Hon’ble FM Nirmala Sitharaman Ji for this very timely, bold and visionary decision!,” he added.

Meanwhile, the government has also provided exemptions on duties for fuel exports and supplies to foreign-going aircraft.

Separately, the Centre has rescinded an earlier 2022 notification and granted customs duty relief on imported aviation turbine fuel (ATF).

The reduction comes amid fears of a price hike due to the global energy crisis, triggered by the US-Israel conflict with Iran and the resultant blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) are expected to absorb the reduction to offset mounting losses. OMCs are currently estimated to be incurring losses of around Rs 48.8 per litre on fuel sales, largely due to elevated global crude prices.

Meanwhile, global oil prices declined, with Brent crude futures falling 2.29 per cent to $105.53 per barrel. US WTI futures also dropped 2.54 per cent to $92.08 as of 8:50 am.

--IANS

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