Operations remain unaffected after bomb threat: BSE (Lead)

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) issued a statement on Tuesday confirming that it received a bomb threat via email from an unknown ID on the night of July 13 and as a precautionary measure, the exchange has stepped up its diligence and supervision at its premises.

The statement also said that an FIR has been filed on this issue and all relevant authorities have been informed of the said mail.

“Preliminary checks carried out by the relevant authorities have not found any suspicious element. The Exchange’s operations remain unaffected and continue as normal,” the statement said.

“We express our sincere thanks to the Mumbai Police and emergency response teams for their prompt and professional response,” the statement added.

The police immediately swung into action after BSE received a bomb threat via email. Police sources said that the BSE received a threatening email on its official website.

The BSE received the email from an ID named "Comrade Pinayari Vijayan", inviting a prompt security response.

"Four RDX IED bombs have been placed in the BSE's Feroze Tower Building, and they will explode at 3 pm," the threat message read.

Within a few minutes of receiving information, the Mumbai Police and bomb squad reached the spot and launched the search.

A case has been filed with the Mata Ramabai Marg Police Station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS).

After nothing suspicious was found, police declared that the threatening mail was a hoax.

An investigation is underway to find the sender and the source from which the threatening email was sent.

Notably, on Monday, three schools in the national capital received bomb threats, the police said.

Security checks were made, but nothing suspicious was found. The bomb threat turned out to be a hoax.

On Monday, the Golden Temple in Amritsar also received a bomb threat, after which security forces promptly conducted searches, the police said.

The Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) has lodged a complaint in this connection.

The e-mail threatened to blow up Darbar Sahib, the langar (community kitchen) hall of the Golden Temple.

Reacting to the threat email, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla in a post on social media platform X, said,

"An email has been received threatening to blow up Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) with RDX. This is not just a threat to a religious site – it’s an attack on peace, faith & humanity."

