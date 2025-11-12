MP govt to hold 'Tech Growth Conclave 2.0' in Indore tomorrow

Indore, Nov 12 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will be participating in the 'Madhya Pradesh Tech Growth Conclave 2.0' to be held at Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore on Thursday.

The government is organising this conclave with the purpose of establishing Madhya Pradesh as a global centre for technology, innovation and investment.

The event will outline the next phase of the state’s technological and industrial progress, ensuring that Madhya Pradesh can lead the Tier-2 Indian tech revolution, according to the state government.

During the conclave, Chief Minister Yadav will unveil the state's new policy drafted for growth in space technology, aiming to establish Ujjain as India’s emerging centre for space innovation.

The draft policy aligns with national space reforms under IN-SPACe, promoting private sector participation in satellite design, launch services, and remote sensing, as the government stated on Wednesday.

"In the past six months, Madhya Pradesh has achieved remarkable progress through innovation, infrastructure and investment. A significant progress has been made in establishing a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for drone technology," the government stated.

Chief Minister Yadav will also hold one-on-one meetings with industry representatives to explore new opportunities for investment and collaboration. He will also sign MoUs and hand over a letter for land allotment for establishing new industries.

"This event exemplifies the integration of policy, people, and progress, demonstrating how Madhya Pradesh is advancing toward a developed India 2047 through innovation-driven inclusive growth," it added.

