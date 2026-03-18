More flights being operated on India-Middle East routes

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Flight operations are gradually improving with additional services being introduced between India and the Middle East region, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

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In the UAE, around 70 flights operated on March 17 and about 75 flights are expected on Wednesday to various destinations in India. Over 50 flights have been operating daily since 5 March 2026, indicating improved connectivity.

Flights continue to operate from Saudi Arabia and Oman to India. The Qatar airspace remains partially open, with 5 flights operated on Tuesday and services to nine Indian destinations announced from Wednesday.

However, the Kuwait airspace has remained closed since February 28. Special non-scheduled flights by Jazeera Airways are expected from Al Qaisumah Airport in Saudi Arabia.

For Indian nationals in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Iraq, where airspace remains restricted, transit through Saudi Arabia continues to be facilitated.

In Iran, Indian students from Tehran, Isfahan, and Shiraz have been relocated to safer locations, with all necessary assistance being provided by the Embassy. Since February 28, around 2,60,000 passengers have returned from the region to India. The Embassy of India in Tehran continues to assist Indian students in Iran, including those seeking to cross land borders into Azerbaijan, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Indian nationals are advised to follow Embassy advisories to facilitate smooth land-border crossings into Armenia and Azerbaijan.

A dedicated MEA control room remains operational to assist Indian nationals and their families, and coordination continues with state governments and Union Territories.

Indian Missions and Posts across the region are functioning round the clock, maintaining contact with community associations and organisations and issuing updated advisories. A decline in helpline queries indicates that many urgent issues of stranded nationals have been addressed.

The government emphasised that it remains alert and is maintaining close coordination among concerned Ministries, agencies, and State/UT Governments, with necessary measures being taken to safeguard key sectors and national interests.

--IANS

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