Many farmers’ incomes doubled as agri-production rise 44 pc in a decade: Minister

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the agriculture production in the country has increased by nearly 44 per cent over the past ten years and many farmers’ incomes have doubled, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

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Central Government has launched a comprehensive campaign to enhance farmers’ productivity and income with record procurement at Minimum Support Price, the minister said in the Lok Sabha

Further the minister highlighted Pradhan Mantri Annadatta Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PM‑AASHA), the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, price difference payment and Market Intervention Scheme providing a “strong security shield” to farmers, the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare said in a statement.

Chouhan said that the government now factors a 50 per cent profit over production cost when setting Minimum Support Prices and continuously implemented it, enabling farmers to get better returns for their hard work.

Union Minister criticised previous governments saying merely announcing MSP is not enough but actually procuring at that price is important. "The government has provided direct benefits to farmers through record purchases at MSP not only for wheat, paddy, pulses, and oilseeds but also for various other crops," the statement said.

Chouhan noted that Pradhan Mantri Annadatta Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan – PM-AASHA scheme provides security to those crops whose prices often fall below MSP. Under PM-AASHA, three types of arrangements have been made – direct purchase of pulses and oilseeds through Price Support Scheme, bridging the gap between MSP and market price through price difference payment mechanism, and providing protection to farmers through other means if needed, he added.

The minister informed that after the recent natural calamities in Maharashtra, the state government made full use of the Centre’s policy-supported digital system and transferred Rs 14,000 crore directly to farmers’ accounts within just five days through Farmer ID, providing swift relief.

The Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) sets a model rate for perishable fruits and vegetables, either by arranging direct purchase or by depositing the difference between model rate and market price into the farmer’s account, the statement said.

—IANS

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