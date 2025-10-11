Manohar Lal highlights India’s leadership in energy transitions at G20 Ministerial Meeting

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Union Minister Manohar Lal highlighted India’s remarkable progress in achieving its nationally determined contribution (NDC) target of 50 per cent non-fossil fuel capacity five years ahead of schedule in 2025 itself, an official statement said on Saturday.

In his address at the G20 Energy Transitions Ministerial Meeting hosted in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, the minister outlined India’s ambitious clean energy goals, of establishing itself as a global hub for green hydrogen production, advancing sustainable development, and achieving 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047.

He emphasised that energy security remains one of the most pressing global challenges particularly for the Global South, calling for strengthened G20 cooperation to ensure economic stability, sustainability, and equitable access to energy

India’s biofuel programme was also highlighted as a major success, marked by the achievement of 20 per cent ethanol blending and the country’s leadership in the Global Biofuels Alliance, which now includes 32 countries and 14 international organisations.

Acknowledging the disproportionate impact of climate change on developing nations, Manohar Lal called for climate justice, stressing the importance of climate finance and technology transfer commitments under the Paris Agreement.

Drawing attention to the energy access gap in Africa, the Minister reaffirmed India’s support for Africa’s Mission 300 — an initiative to electrify 300 million Africans by 2030.

Manohar Lal called upon all nations to work together to build resilient, sustainable and equitable energy systems and extended an invitation for the upcoming ‘Bharat Urja Manthan’–A Global Energy Conclave, scheduled for March 2026 in New Delhi.

The minister also held bilateral meetings with Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity and Energy, South Africa and Lars Aagaard Moller, Minister for Climate, Energy and Utilities, Denmark, on the sidelines of the G20 Energy Transitions Ministerial Meeting.

—IANS

na/