Maha govt signs MoU for investment valued at Rs 1.08 lakh crore, to generate 47,000 jobs

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) The Maharashtra government, on Thursday, signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for investment worth Rs 1,08,599 crore for setting up for various projects such as information technology and food processing industries, warehouses, data centres and logistics hubs in the state.

The proposed investment is expected to generate 47,000 jobs, the government said.

These MoUs were signed in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Chief Minister Fadnavis said, "Investors and the industry sector play a major role in the economic progress of Maharashtra. The state government is always ready to fulfill the expectations of industry and investors. The government is striving to ensure that entrepreneurs have a positive experience of investing in Maharashtra."

Adani Enterprises Limited will invest Rs 70,000 crore to set up an integrated coal surface gasification downstream derivatives project, which will provide employment to 30,000 people.

Earlier, CM Fadnavis added that Maharashtra is an industry-friendly state in the country and it is the best for industry and investment with conducive ecosystem.

He also said that under the Ease of Doing Business, the state has a conducive environment for investment and industry.

Stating that the state government is always ready to fulfill the expectations of investors and entrepreneurs, CM Fadnavis said that the state government is formulating new and comprehensive policies for various sectors.

"Policies for 14 sectors will be announced in the coming days. This includes the service sector. The service sector plays a major role in the economic progress of the state. The Maharashtra Industry, Trade and Investment Facilitation Cell (MAITRI) portal has been created so that entrepreneurs and investors do not face any problems and can obtain all the permissions quickly. This is a one-stop scheme and efforts are being made to ensure that entrepreneurs have a good experience while investing in the state," he added.

--IANS

sj/khz