Justice Ashok Bhushan reappointed NCLAT Chairperson

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) The Centre has approved the re-appointment of Justice Ashok Bhushan, former judge of the Supreme Court, as Chairperson of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

According to a notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet cleared the Ministry of Corporate Affairs’ proposal to extend Justice Bhushan’s tenure in the NCLAT.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal for re-appointment of Justice (Retd.) Ashok Bhushan as Chairperson, National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), in the pay scale of Rs 2,50,000 (fixed) per month, with effect from the date he assumes charge till attaining the age of 70 years, i.e., till July 4, 2026," the notification stated.

Justice Bhushan, who has previously served as Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court before his elevation to the Supreme Court, took over as NCLAT Chairperson in November 2021.

The company appellate tribunal plays a crucial role in adjudicating matters under the Companies Act, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), and the Competition Act.

Elevated as a permanent judge of the Allahabad High Court in April 2001, Justice Bhushant went on to serve as Chairman of its Higher Judicial Service Committee and led several key committees. In July 2014, he was sworn in as a judge of the Kerala High Court, took over as Acting Chief Justice the following month, and was appointed Chief Justice in March 2015. He was elevated to the Supreme Court on May 13, 2016, and during his tenure was appointed Chairman of the Ravi Beas River Tribunal in July 2020. He demitted office upon retiring from the Supreme Court on July 4, 2021.

