J&K govt amends building by-laws to boost ease of doing business

Jammu, March 9 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir government, on Tuesday, notified amendments to the Unified Building Bye-Laws (UBBL) 2021 under the provisions of Jammu and Kashmir Development Act, 1970, and Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000.

An official press statement said, "The move is aimed at promoting Ease of Doing Business, rationalising development controls and digitising approvals."

"The reforms are expected to strengthen the compliance across all Urban Local Bodies and development authorities in the Union Territory. The amendments simplify land use regulations, merge multiple sub-categories into four broad primary uses and allow Affordable Group Housing in Industrial zones, promoting inclusive land utilisation."

"Setback norms have been rationalised and Commercial Floor Area Ratio (FAR) has been enhanced up to 400 (subject to norms), thereby increasing development potential," the statement added.

"Further, the minimum Right of Way requirement for specified commercial and industrial activities has been reduced from 12 to 6 metre to facilitate economic growth, particularly in smaller urban areas."

"The Jammu and Kashmir government has also launched the Auto Scrutiny Based Building Permission and Change of Land Use portal with Auto-DCR technology, introducing a fully digital, rule-based and time-bound system for processing building permissions across all Urban Local Bodies and development authorities in the Union Territory."

"Under the new framework, building plans submitted online are automatically scrutinised by the system against the provisions of the UBBL, Master Plans, Zonal Plans and applicable development controls."

"The software generates instant compliance reports identifying deviations, if any, thereby ensuring transparency and uniform interpretation of regulations," the statement said.

"The portal integrates Change of Land Use with Building Permission, reducing timelines from 60-90 days to 30 days. The portal allows self-certification and auto-approval for low-risk buildings, empowering registered architects and engineers to certify compliance with building norms."

"The system ensures transparency, uniform interpretation of regulations and eliminates subjectivity. The Auto Scrutiny Portal also facilitates online fee calculation, digital payment, real-time application tracking, downloadable approvals and a digital record repository."

"Applicants can monitor the status of their cases at every stage, ensuring complete transparency. The amendments also introduce energy efficiency and environmental compliance provisions, including Eco Niwas Samhita norms, with incentive-based benefits such as additional FAR and fast-track approvals," the statement added.

"These comprehensive amendments mark a transition towards transparent, technology-driven, and compliance-oriented urban governance, ensuring planned, sustainable, and citizen-centric development across Jammu and Kashmir. The URL of the revamped portal is https://obps.jk.gov.in," the statement said.

