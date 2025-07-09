Immensely grateful to Musk: CEO Linda Yaccarino resigns from X

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) Linda Yaccarino on Wednesday announced she is stepping down as the CEO of Elon Musk-owned social media platform X, two years after joining the firm.

In a statement on her X handle, Yaccarino said she is "immensely grateful to Musk".

"After two incredible years, I’ve decided to step down as CEO of 𝕏," she said on the social media platform.

"X is truly a digital town square for all voices and the world’s most powerful culture signal," she added.

Yaccarino was hired by Musk to run X in 2023, after the billionaire took over the platform, then known as Twitter, in a $44 billion deal in 2022.

"When @elonmusk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company," Yaccarino said.

"I’m immensely grateful to him for entrusting me with the responsibility of protecting free speech, turning the company around, and transforming X into the Everything App," she added.

Yaccarino, however, did not provide a reason for her departure.

She stated that her role at the company began "with the critical early work necessary to prioritise the safety of our users -- especially children, and to restore advertiser confidence".

Her team was also responsible for "groundbreaking innovations like Community Notes".

Yaccarino announced that the "X Money" will be launched soon and will bringing the most iconic voices and content to the platform.

Another upcoming feature is the @xai. Recently, Musk merged xAI, his artificial intelligence startup, with his social media platform X.

"The best is yet to come as X enters a new chapter with @xai,"Yaccarino said.

Calling her team members the "most innovative in the world," she thanked them, the users as well as the business partners for their support.

"I’ll be cheering you all on as you continue to change the world. As always, I’ll see you on X," she said.

--IANS

rvt/na