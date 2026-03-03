Haryana expected to see 13.17 lakh metric tons mustard

Chandigarh, March 3 (IANS) Haryana is expected to see 13.17 lakh metric tons mustard, while sunflower is projected at 0.70 lakh metric tons and summer moong estimated at 98,000 metric tons.

These facts came to light at a review meeting chaired by the State Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi here on Tuesday.

The state government has announced to start procurement of lentils from March 20 to April 30; mustard from March 28 to May 1; gram from April 1 to May 10; moong from May 15 to June 20; and sunflower from June 1 to June 30.

The meeting focused on ensuring smooth, transparent and farmer-friendly procurement operations across the state, an official statement said.

It was told that the area under cultivation and production of key crops have registered encouraging growth in 2025-26.

The minimum support price (MSP) for mustard has been fixed at Rs 6,200 per quintal, grams at Rs 5,875 per quintal, lentils at Rs 7,000 per quintal, sunflowers at Rs 7,721 per quintal and for moong Rs 8,768 per quintal.

Reviewing past procurement performance, officers told that Haryana has consistently ensured effective procurement.

In 2024-25, more than 8.12 lakh metric tons of mustard were procured.

In 2025-26, procurement is being streamlined in line with the Union government's approvals.

The Haryana Chief Secretary said the state government is committed to safeguarding farmers' interests and ensuring that every eligible farmer receives MSP without inconvenience.

He instructed all departments concerned to maintain coordination so that procurement operations are conducted smoothly, efficiently and transparently across Haryana.

Additional Chief Secretary (Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs) Pankaj Agarwal, Principal Secretary (Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department) Rajnarayan Kaushik, Director General (Agriculture and Farmers Welfare) Mukul Kumar, HAFED Managing Director Shaleen, among other senior officers, attended the meeting.

