Haryana CM seeks economic cooperation from envoys of 21 African nations

Faridabad, Feb 13 (IANS) Saying from the sacred and culturally rich land of Surajkund a new chapter of India-Africa partnership has begun, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, on Friday, held deliberations with Ambassadors and High Commissioners from 21 African nations for economic cooperation.

At the Haryana-Africa Strategic Partnership Meeting in Surajkund, near here, deliberations were held on the possibilities of cooperation between Haryana and African countries in the fields of industry, trade, investment and technological collaboration, the state government said.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Saini said from the culturally rich land of Surajkund, the annual Surajkund International Crafts Mela served as a global platform for folk traditions, handicrafts, creativity and human skill, strengthening cultural connections and economic cooperation.

The Chief Minister added that India-Africa relations are founded on the principles of equality, mutual respect and shared development.

"In line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Haryana is committed at the state level to building long-term and strong relationships with African countries."

"Haryana is the first state in the country to establish a separate Department of Foreign Cooperation to promote international collaboration," he said.

He added that Haryana is emerging rapidly as a growth engine in agriculture, manufacturing, MSMEs, food processing, automobile components and startups.

"Due to its connectivity with the National Capital Region, the state enjoys global connectivity and logistical strength, offering vast possibilities for multi-sectoral cooperation with African nations."

Highlighting agriculture as a key area of India-Africa collaboration, he said the state's expertise in irrigation management, improved seeds, crop diversification, agricultural mechanization, dairy and post-harvest management can help strengthen food security in African countries.

He also mentioned the possibilities of joint farming, training programmes and technical partnerships with Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Ethiopia and Rwanda.

"Agreements signed with the Tanzania Investment Centre and other agricultural and institutional bodies will promote trade, investment and agricultural cooperation."

The Chief Minister added that there is significant scope for collaboration in automobiles, healthcare, IT, construction, skill development, startups and MSME sectors.

Describing renewable energy, water conservation and green development as shared moral responsibilities, CM Saini said joint efforts in solar energy, water management and environmental sustainability are essential for securing the future of coming generations.

Haryana's Industry and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh said that this is an important opportunity to further strengthen trade relations between India and Africa.

In recent years, bilateral trade between India and Africa has reached nearly $90-100 billion, reflecting strong economic partnership between the two regions.

He said that India primarily imports crude oil, gold, coal, fertilisers and minerals from Africa, while exporting petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, automobiles and auto components, machinery, rice and engineering goods.

He added that this trade is not limited to goods but is also expanding into sectors such as education, healthcare, IT and capacity building.

--IANS

vg/khz