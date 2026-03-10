Equity, debt funds drive Rs 94,530 crore inflow into MFs in Feb; AUM at Rs 82 lakh crore

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) The mutual fund industry recorded a net inflow of Rs 94,530 crore in February, driven by strong investor interest in equity funds, debt schemes, and passive products, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Tuesday.

Read More

The industry’s total assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 82.03 lakh crore at the end of February, while the average AUM for the month was Rs 83.43 lakh crore, according to the data.

Equity-oriented schemes continued to attract strong investor flows with net inflows of Rs 25,978 crore during the month.

Among the categories, flexi-cap funds led the segment with Rs 6,924.65 crore in inflows, followed by mid-cap funds with Rs 4,003 crore and small-cap funds with Rs 3,881 crore.

In the debt fund category, schemes recorded net inflows of Rs 42,106 crore, led by liquid funds, which saw Rs 59,077 crore of inflows.

While large and mid-cap funds saw Rs 3,137.73 crore of inflows, while sectoral and thematic funds attracted Rs 2,987.29 crore.

Large-cap funds received Rs 2,111.68 crore, while multi-cap funds logged Rs 1,933.53 crore in net inflows. However, ELSS or tax-saving funds saw net outflows of Rs 650 crore during the period.

The number of mutual fund folios rose to 27.05 crore, while the industry had 1,937 schemes across categories at the end of February.

During the month, 21 new schemes were launched and they mobilised Rs 4,979 crore, largely in equity and index-based funds, as per the data.

--IANS

ag/pk