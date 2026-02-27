Ensure that Reform Express reaches grassroots level, PM Modi urges stakeholders

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that this year’s Union Budget lays the road map for a 'Viksit Bharat' — driven by technology, reforms and finance — and all the stakeholders need to collectively ensure that reforms reach the grassroots level.

Addressing a post-Budget webinar, PM Modi urged the stakeholders to transform reforms into solid results, suggesting to create a charter involving the government, industry, financial institutions and academia to achieve the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

“The Union Budget 2026-27 ensures ease of doing business, makes processes simpler, and calls for tech-led governance. This it the time to ride the Reform Express with a focus on policy delivery excellence,” the Prime Minister told the virtual gathering.

“We need to use AI, Blockchain and data analytics for transparency, speed and accountability. We need to also focus on grievance redressal monitoring,” said PM Modi.

Highlighting that the government capex has reached record levels in the last 10-11 years, PM Modi said the increased government spending is also a clear message for the private sector.

The Prime Minister stated that 11 years ago, the government capex was a mere Rs 2 lakh crore.

“Today, it has crossed Rs 12 lakh crore. At such a big scale, government spending is a clear message for the private sector. Industry and financial institutions should come forward with new energy,” the Prime Minister said.

“We have kept our focus on strengthening infrastructure for the last 10 years — be it highways, railways, ports, digital networks, power systems — to create assets which will enhance productivity for several decades to come,” PM Modi stressed.

“We should look for bond market reforms and mitigate risks to attract sustained foreign capital. We need to follow global best practices and boost market confidence,” said PM Modi.

The webinar is the first in a series of post-Budget webinars being organised on key themes emerging from the Union Budget 2026–27.

These webinars aim to draw lessons from past experiences and obtain structured feedback from participants to strengthen and ensure outcome-oriented implementation of the Budget announcements for FY 2026-27, drawing upon the practical experience and insights of diverse stakeholders.

