Delhi govt schools record 98.3 pc pass percentage in Class 12 in 2024-25: Economic Survey

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) The Delhi government schools recorded a pass percentage of 97.7 per cent for Class 10 and 98.3 per cent for Class 12 for the academic session 2024-25, the Economic Survey 2025-26 said on Monday.

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The Survey, tabled by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in the State Assembly, said that 1,270 government and government-aided schools in Delhi had a share of 39.75 per cent in the total enrolment during 2024-25.

On the higher education front, the report said that the intake capacity of the university in various technical and professional courses during 2025-26 is 4,664.

The Delhi government has established 75 CM SHRI Schools under the Directorate of Education from academic session 2025–26, which marks a transformative step towards educational excellence and equity, it added.

"These schools are envisioned as pace-setting, future-ready institutions, aligned with National Education Policy, 2020," it said.

On the tourism front, the report said Delhi is one of the key arrival destinations for both foreign and domestic tourists, securing sixth rank in total foreign tourist visits in 2024 with total share of 9.55 per cent as per India Tourism Data Compendium-2025.

The survey also took note of the expanding power demand and the city infrastructure's ability to cater to it.

"The peak demand for power increased from 5,846 MW in 2015-16 to 8,442 MW in 2025-26," it added.

The report said that about 4.40 lakh senior citizens (up to March 2026), about 4.09 lakh 'Women in Distress' (up to January 2026) and about 1.40 lakh persons with special needs (up to March 2026) have been provided monthly financial assistance in current Financial Year 2025-26 by the Social Welfare Department.

Presenting details of the free ration scheme, the Economic Survey said, "Public Distribution network of Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi comprising of 1,953 fair price shops is catering to 72.21 lakh beneficiaries through 17.18 lakh digital food security cards as on March 31, 2025. These food security cards are Aadhar enabled."

"Under "Public Distribution System in Delhi", the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY), the Central government provides 35 kg of foodgrains per month (28 kg wheat and seven kg rice) to AAY households and five kg of foodgrains per month (four kg wheat and one kg rice) to priority households beneficiaries free of cost," the report said.

The Delhi government also provides one kg sugar free of cost to all AAY cardholders, the report said.

--IANS

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