Delhi CM signs MoU for guarantee-free loans to small entrepreneurs

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced a tie-up with the Central government’s lending agency for guarantee-free loans for small entrepreneurs in the Capital to boost economic activity and employment.

“Our government has ensured loan arrangements for Micro and Small Enterprises in Delhi without requiring guarantees or collateral,” she said.

“Small entrepreneurs often face difficulties in obtaining loans without guarantees, but today the Delhi government has signed an MoU with CGTMSE to provide a permanent solution to this issue,” she said.

Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) is jointly set up by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI). Established in 2000, it provides collateral-free loans to Micro & Small Enterprises (MSEs) by offering guarantee cover to lenders, thus boosting credit flow to this crucial sector.

Chief Minister Gupta said the new MoU will also boost job creation in the Capital.

“This will not only boost innovation but also create new employment opportunities on a large scale. At the same time, our women entrepreneurs will receive the respect and resources they deserve. You keep working hard, dream big, innovate - our government stands with you to turn them into reality,” said CM Gupta.

Earlier, speaking at the Delhi government’s official event on the 77th Republic Day, the Chief Minister presented a comprehensive progress report of her government’s 11-month tenure and outlined a forward-looking roadmap for building a ‘Viksit Delhi’.

On economic growth, the Chief Minister said that Delhi’s Budget has been increased from Rs 75,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore.

Highlighting proposals on infrastructure and transport, the Chief Minister said that capital expenditure for 2025-26 has been doubled. An MoU has been signed with the RBI to strengthen financial management.

For development, the government has allocated Rs 1,700 crore for various projects, and it aims to promote the MSME sector to ensure optimal benefit from the proposed India-EU trade deal, she said.

