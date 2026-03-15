Consumers should book LPG online, no shortage of petrol or diesel: Govt

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) India remains self-sufficient in the production of petrol and diesel and no imports of the fuels are required to meet domestic demand as all refineries across the country are operating at high capacity and maintaining adequate crude oil inventories, according to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Sunday.

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The government continues to prioritise the interests of domestic consumers and ensure uninterrupted LPG supply, particularly for households and priority sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions, the ministry said in a statement.

No cases of fuel dry-outs have been reported at retail outlets by oil marketing companies (OMCs) -- Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum -- as supplies of petrol and diesel continue to be maintained regularly. Citizens are advised not to resort to panic buying as adequate stocks of petrol and diesel are available across the country, the statement said.

The ministry statement also said that citizens are advised not to panic as the government remains committed to maintaining adequate LPG availability for households and essential sectors. LPG cylinders can be booked through multiple digital platforms, including IVRS calls, SMS booking, WhatsApp booking, and mobile applications of OMCs.

The OMCs are promoting digital bookings, discouraging panic bookings and keeping LPG distributorships open on Sundays to facilitate smooth supply.

Consumers are requested to avoid panic bookings, use digital booking platforms, and avoid unnecessary visits to LPG distributors, it reiterated.

LPG supply continues to be monitored in view of the prevailing geopolitical situation. LPG bookings have shown a decline, with about 77 lakh bookings recorded on Saturday compared to 88.8 lakh bookings on Friday. Online LPG cylinder bookings have increased from 84 per cent to about 87 per cent.

Citizens are encouraged to opt for alternative fuels such as PNG wherever possible. The government and PSU OMCs continue to spread awareness regarding uninterrupted LPG deliveries and the recent decline in panic bookings.

Priority sectors continue to receive protected gas supplies, including 100 per cent supply to PNG and CNG, while supplies to industrial and commercial consumers are being regulated at about 80 per cent, the statement said.

Commercial LPG consumers in major cities and urban areas are encouraged to opt for PNG connections and may apply through email, letter, or the customer portal of City Gas Distribution (CGD) companies.

Domestic LPG production from refineries has been maximised, and consumers have been urged to book refills online. Booking intervals have been rationalised to 25 days in urban areas and up to 45 days in rural areas to ensure equitable distribution.

An additional allocation of 48,000 KL of kerosene has been provided to states and UTs to support alternate fuel needs.

Alternative fuels such as kerosene and coal have been activated for certain sectors, including hospitality and restaurants, to ease pressure on LPG supplies.

--IANS

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