Coal Minister Kishan Reddy launches new uniform, corporate salary package for Coal India workforce

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday launched the new uniform, corporate salary package (CSP), and enhanced ex-gratia benefits for the Coal India workforce.

The Corporate Salary Package, which was introduced with the slogan "Suraksha Har Karmchaari Ki – United in Security, Empowered for the Future," represents a major improvement in the financial stability of Coal India's workforce.

It is a forward-thinking financial initiative that aims to provide modern, safe, and easy banking services to all coal workers and their families.

With 2.15 lakh regular employees and 44,000 contract workers already enrolled in the programme, the package offers Rs 1 crore personal accident insurance coverage for regular employees and Rs 40 lakh for contract workers.

In order to ensure broad access and effective benefit delivery, it has been implemented through Memorandums of Understanding with ten top public sector banks as well as the Chhattisgarh State Gramin Bank.

It is a truly welfare-oriented programme because employees are not obliged to pay any premiums, and the benefits are given directly through partner banks.

In addition to these welfare initiatives, the new uniform was introduced to foster a culture of safety, professionalism, and a sense of shared identity among Coal India workers.

From field projects and administrative offices to underground and open-pit mines, the uniform embodies the Coal India family's unity, pride, and dignity, strengthening a sense of unity and belonging among employees.

Under the guidance of the Ministry of Coal, these initiatives have been meticulously designed and implemented with a strong focus on improving the dignity, safety and welfare of coal workers.

Together, they present a comprehensive approach to strengthen the identity of employees, enhance financial security, and reinforce social protection across all levels, from underground and open-cast mines to administrative offices, reaffirming Coal India’s commitment to inclusive growth and workforce-centric policies.

These measures are firmly aligned with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of prioritising “Workers First” and “Workers’ Welfare”.

Coal India, as part of its “We Care” initiative, has increased the ex gratia amount payable in the unfortunate event of mine accident fatalities from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.

This enhanced compensation applies equally to regular employees and contract workers and will be paid directly to the families of the deceased, ensuring timely and transparent delivery of support.

While "Zero Harm" remains the mission, the enhanced ex gratia reflects Coal India’s resolve to act swiftly and with compassion when a loss occurs and to stand firmly with the families affected.

