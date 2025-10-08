CM Fadnavis urges UK investors to invest in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday urged the investors from the UK to invest in Maharashtra as their investment will be profitable due to a slew of policies to improve the 'Ease of Doing Business' policy and resolve the problems of investors.

“Maharashtra is the most industry-friendly state in the country, and good communication facilities are available. In the education sector, partnerships have been made with excellent universities of various countries, and a large number of skilled manpower is being created,” he stated, adding that the state has a conducive environment for industries.

Fadnavis was speaking during his interaction with the CEOs from Britain who are accompanying the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. He gave detailed information about the investment climate, infrastructure and future development plans in Maharashtra.

Stating that just as London is the identity of the UK, Mumbai is the identity of Maharashtra, and Maharashtra is the identity of India, CM Fadnavis said that the process of obtaining industrial licenses has become easier due to the 'Ease of Doing Business' policy.

“A War Room has been set up to resolve the problems of investors, and it is reviewed every month. The state has huge opportunities for investment in all sectors, including industry, finance, education, urban development and technology,” he added.

According to the Chief Minister, a new policy has been implemented in the country's education sector, and the gateway has been opened for foreign universities. Under the new policy, ‘Edu City’ is being set up in Navi Mumbai in the state, which will have a campus of the University of London and will provide education to two thousand students.

“Modern urban development is taking place in the state through the projects of Navi Mumbai Airport, Sea-Link and 'Third Mumbai'. Vadhavan Port is being developed, and this area is being developed as 'Fourth Mumbai' through the Bullet Train Station and Green Industrial Zone,” he said.

CM Fadnavis said that Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is becoming an EV hub, Nagpur is emerging as a solar module manufacturing centre, while Pune is a major centre of industries. He added that Maharashtra is leading in startups and investments in the country.

Stating that India has become an investment-friendly country today due to infrastructure development, he mentioned that transparency in administration has increased. 'Street vendors' have adopted digital transactions. The highest number of digital transactions in the world is taking place in India; the credit for this goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CM Fadnavis said that the state government has set an ambitious target of 50 per cent recycled energy use by 2030. Solar energy is being promoted on a large scale in Maharashtra. A special system is being set up in Pune for data centres and AI, and quantum technology in the state.

He added that work is underway to create experts with international partners like HP through skill universities. Mumbai is the home of fintech and finance companies. He said that efforts are being made to further strengthen the partnership between Britain and India.

