Centre withdraws wheat stock limit order as supply eases ahead of festive season

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) The Central government has decided to withdraw the wheat stock limit order, dated May 27, 2025, due to adequate availability of wheat and easing prices ahead of the upcoming festive season, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

"Sufficient wheat is available to meet the requirements of the public distribution system (PDS), other welfare schemes, and possible market interventions. The Department of Food and Public Distribution is maintaining a close watch over the prices and stock position of wheat so as to ensure easy availability in the country," the statement said.

As per the wheat stock declaration by private entities on the Department of Food and Public Distribution portal for the year 2025–26, wheat stock availability with private entities is significantly higher compared to the corresponding period last year. The total stock reported stands at approximately 81 lakh metric tonnes, which is about 30 lakh metric tonnes higher than the corresponding figure at the same period of the previous year, indicating a comfortable supply position in the country.

Price data from the Department of Consumer Affairs reflects a declining trend in wheat prices, particularly in the wholesale segment. Wholesale prices have fallen from Rs 2,970.10 per quintal (last year) to Rs 2,852.30 per quintal at present, suggesting subdued demand and excess supply conditions in domestic markets.

The Removal of Licensing Requirements, Stock Limits and Movement Restrictions on Specified Foodstuffs (Amendment) Order, 2025 was issued on May 27, 2025 and is applicable for all states and Union Territories.

Under it, all wheat stocking entities were required to declare the stock position on every Friday on the food stock portal (https://foodstock.dfpd.gov.in).

Meanwhile, wheat acreage has also increased to about 334.17 lakh hectares compared to 328.04 lakh hectares last year, exceeding the normal expected rabi area, which is expected to lead to a higher output ahead. This reflects continued farmer preference for wheat cultivation due to assured minimum support price MSP and procurement prospects and signals the likelihood of another robust harvest, the statement added.

