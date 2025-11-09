Centre launches Rs 1,000 crore Hill and Himalayan Cities Focused Fund

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) The Centre on Sunday launched a Rs 1,000 crore Hill and Himalayan Cities Focused Fund to accelerate solid waste management in these ecologically sensitive regions under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0.

Announcing the launch of the fund at the National Urban Conclave here, Union Minister of State, Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu said: "We are moving beyond the model of poverty alleviation towards one of empowerment and entrepreneurship. To sustain this transformation, we must maintain coordination and commitment among the Centre, states, urban local bodies, and the private sector."

During the valedictory session of the two-day conclave, the minister also launched an exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Uttar Pradesh government, the Osmania University, the IIPA and the AIILSG. The MoU is expected to catalyse the development of resource material and meet the training and research-related needs of the urban sector of states and Union Territories.

Besides, Sahu rolled out the IIRS Sankalan App aimed at making urban surveys smarter and faster through GIS-based planning, enabling on-site editing and geo-tagging to enhance data accuracy, reduce delays, and improve reliability.

The minister also launched the Centre for Public Policy on Habitat and Housing at the National Institute of Urban Affairs, Delhi. The centre will be established at NIUA to build a strong knowledge base and promote research that supports affordable housing in urban India. The centre will focus on policy support, advocacy, capacity building, data collection, and knowledge sharing to help make housing more inclusive and accessible for all.

“Our vision of Viksit Bharat is of an India where every urban citizen, be it a street vendor, waste manager, construction worker, or gig worker, becomes a dignified partner in the nation’s development,” Sahu said.

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Srinivas Katikithala said that the Prime Minister’s vision of developing 50 global cities for India will be taken forward through a structured challenge framework. Looking ahead, he announced that India will host the BRICS Urban Forum in April 2026 and also the Urban Tech Expo in April 2026, further cementing India’s role in global urban leadership.

The second and concluding day of the National Urban Conclave 2025 on Sunday continued the momentum of strategising ideas and approaches to advancing the vision for Viksit Bharat 2047.

The technical deliberations focused on three key themes of urban governance, circular economy, and the housing ecosystem. In the session on urban governance, experts deliberated on institutional innovations to anchor effective and future-ready urban governance. The session on circular economy spotlighted ways to convert waste streams into resources, while exploring how circularity can be scaled as a coherent policy. The session on the housing ecosystem discussions centred on policy frameworks and strategies to expand the affordable housing supply, in alignment with livelihood opportunities and infrastructure.

The outcomes of deliberations during the two-day Conclave are aimed at providing actionable insights for India’s roadmap to building inclusive, resilient, and well-governed cities.

