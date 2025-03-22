PLI Scheme for telecom and networking products generates over Rs 14,000 crore in export sales

New Delhi: The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for telecom and networking has generated export sales exceeding Rs 14,000 crore, driving significant growth in India's domestic telecom manufacturing sector.

Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Minister of State for Communications And Rural Development in Rajya Sabha, as of January 31, 2025, beneficiaries of the scheme have invested Rs 4,081 crore, with total sales reaching Rs 78,672 crore, which includes Rs 14,963 crore in export sales.

Launched on February 24, 2021, with an initial outlay of Rs 12,195 crore, the PLI scheme aims to bolster domestic manufacturing, reduce dependency on imports, and promote innovation in the telecom and networking industry.

As per the reply of MoS, the PLI scheme has proven to be a game-changer for India's telecom manufacturing landscape as it has created over 26,351 new jobs in the sector.

In order to make the scheme successful, the government has amended the scheme's guidelines to encourage further growth and innovation in the sector, according to the MoS. These amendments include, 1 per cent additional incentive, expansion of approved products, flexibility in product additions, and quarterly incentive claims.

The Government has significantly increased budget allocations for key sectors under the PLI Scheme in 2025-26, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening domestic manufacturing.

Several sectors have witnessed substantial hikes, with allocations for Electronics and IT Hardware soaring from Rs 5,777 crore (revised estimate for 2024-25) to Rs 9,000 crore, and Automobiles and Auto Components seeing a remarkable jump from Rs 346.87 crore to Rs 2,818.85 crore. The Textile sector has also received a major boost, with its allocation surging from Rs 45 crore to Rs 1,148 crore.

With an impressive outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore (over USD 26 billion), the PLI Schemes focus on 14 critical sectors, each strategically chosen to enhance the country's manufacturing prowess, foster technological advancements, and elevate India's position in global markets. (ANI)