Bihar: Nitish Kumar lays Mother Dairy plant foundation in Munger

Patna, Oct 4 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar laid the foundation stone of Mother Dairy plant, a subsidiary of the National Dairy Board, in Jamalpur, Munger, marking a historic day for the district on Saturday.

The project, spread over 15 acres of land, is valued at Rs 250 crore.

The dairy plant will create 250 direct jobs, and milk collection will start from villages, with chilling plants installed locally.

Initially, the collection capacity is 1 lakh litres per day, expected to rise to 2 lakh litres in the coming days.

The Chief Minister also announced schemes worth Rs 12,000 crore for Munger and its surrounding areas.

Nitish Kumar announced that 1 crore youth in Bihar will be provided government jobs and employment opportunities in the next five years.

He highlighted that 10 lakh people have already received government jobs, and 40 lakh others have found employment under the NDA government.

He highlighted that the Ganga Pathway from Munger to Bhagalpur is under construction, worth around Rs 10,000 crore.

“Work is ongoing on the Haldia Expressway, a ring road is being constructed in Tarapur, Rishikund is being renovated, Kashtharanini Ghat is being beautified, tourist access to Bhim Dam, and facilities for the yoga school are being improved,” he said.

Nitish Kumar pointed out the recently inaugurated Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana under which one woman from every household receives Rs 10,000, with potential support up to Rs 2 lakh for women who perform well in business.

He also said senior citizens’ pensions have been raised from Rs 400 to Rs 1,100, and 125 units of free electricity to every household.

He further laid the foundation stone for mustard seed processing schemes worth Rs 209 crore in Munger.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary highlighted that Bihar is progressing towards prosperity with projects like Mother Dairy and Coca-Cola factories opening here.

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh praised Nitish Kumar’s commitment to the development of Bihar.

He emphasised that previous governments did little for Munger, whereas the current NDA government has brought rule of law, infrastructure, and public welfare.

“Bihar is moving towards prosperity. The rule of law prevails, development is visible, and Munger is witnessing historic projects,” Singh said at the JSA Ground in Jamalpur.

