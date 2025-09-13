Big-ticket investors line up for PM MITRA textile park in MP; PM Modi to inaugurate on his b'day

Bhopal, Sep 13 (IANS) Investor confidence in the PM MITRA Textile Park in Dhar (Madhya Pradesh) has surged ahead of its grand inauguration, with proposals worth Rs 27,109 crore already received.

Major textile organisations and industry groups have expressed strong interest in setting up operations at the park, signaling a wave of industrial expansion and employment generation in Madhya Pradesh.

The project is expected to create nearly 3 lakh jobs -- 1 lakh direct and 2 lakh indirect -- while doubling the value of cotton for farmers and energising rural economies.

This influx of investment is being seen as a vote of trust in the park’s infrastructure and strategic location.

“Investment proposals worth Rs 27,109 crore already received,” state government officials claimed.

Major textile organisations and industry groups have expressed strong interest in setting up operations at the park, they said.

Spread across 2,158 acres in Bhainsola village, the PM MITRA Park is equipped with world-class facilities including a 20 MLD common effluent treatment plant, a 10 MVA solar power unit, reliable water and electricity supply, modern road connectivity, and 81 plug-and-play industrial units.

Worker housing and social amenities further elevate it into a model industrial township. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the park on September 17, coinciding with his 75th birthday.

The event marks a historic milestone not only for Madhya Pradesh but for India’s textile sector at large. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav described the inauguration as a moment of global recognition for the hard work of farmers, calling the park “the foundation stone of Madhya Pradesh’s industrial future".

The PM MITRA initiative is rooted in the Prime Minister’s vision of “Farm to Fiber, Factory to Fashion, and Fashion to Foreign".

The Dhar park will consolidate the entire textile value chain at one location—transforming raw cotton into yarn, textiles, garments, and finally exports.

This integrated model is expected to revolutionize cotton-based industries and position Madhya Pradesh as a global textile hub.

Already a leader in cotton production, Madhya Pradesh contributes nearly 24 lakh tonnes annually across 6 lakh hectares, with 40 per cent of India’s organic cotton originating from the state. With the PM MITRA Park, Dhar is poised to become the central hub for India’s textile activities.

