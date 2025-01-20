Paytm Reports Rs 1,828 Crore Revenue in Q3 FY25 with 10% QoQ Growth

New Delhi: Paytm's operating revenue surged to Rs1,828 crore for Q3 FY25, marking an impressive 10 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth.

The company reported a significant improvement in its Profit After Tax (PAT), which increased by Rs208 crore QoQ to Rs(208) crore.

This consistent progress highlights Paytm's commitment to achieving profitability while expanding its business. The company continues to demonstrate strong growth and improved profitability, reinforcing its position as a pioneer in mobile and QR payments.

Paytm's cash balance rose by Rs2,851 crore QoQ to Rs12,850 crore, driven by the strategic sale of its stake in PayPay and enhanced working capital efficiencies.

The payments business revenue grew by 8 per cent QoQ to Rs1,059 crore, bolstered by a 13 per cent QoQ increase in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) to Rs5.0 lakh crore.

The merchant subscriber base for payment devices expanded to 1.17 crore, with the addition of 5 lakh new subscribers in the quarter, reflecting growing adoption of Paytm's innovative payment solutions.

The financial services segment recorded stellar growth, with revenue increasing by 34 per cent QoQ to Rs502 crore. This growth was driven by higher merchant loan disbursements and improved collection efficiencies.

The company's Default Loss Guarantee (DLG) model gained further traction, contributing to sustainable growth in loan distribution.

Paytm continued to optimize its operations, reducing indirect expenses by 7 per cent QoQ and 23 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs1,000 crore.

Lower employee and marketing costs contributed to this reduction. EBITDA before ESOP costs improved by Rs145 crore QoQ, standing at Rs(41) crore, driven by revenue growth, better contribution profit, and lower indirect expenses.

Paytm remains focused on leveraging its innovative product portfolio, expanding its merchant and consumer base, and driving operational efficiencies.

With strong momentum in its payments and financial services segments, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities in India's evolving digital economy. (ANI)