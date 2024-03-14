Paytm
J·Mar 14, 2024, 01:53 pm
Paytm gets NPCI nod to participate in UPI as third-party application provider
J·Mar 01, 2024, 08:52 am
Paytm shares jump 5% after firm discontinue inter-company pacts with PPBL
J·Feb 23, 2024, 12:20 pm
RBI moves to ensure continuity of UPI transactions on Paytm
J·Feb 09, 2024, 03:24 pm
Paytm to form advisory committee on compliance, regulatory matters
J·Feb 03, 2024, 08:59 am
ED to probe Paytm Payments Bank if money laundering found
J·Jun 15, 2023, 03:21 pm
Paytm UPI SDK Brings India’s Fastest UPI Payments For Merchant Apps
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Top brokerages welcome Paytm's strong Q1 results, reiterate 'buy' rating for stock
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Paytm 'suffered' data breach affecting 3.4 mn users in 2020: Report
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.