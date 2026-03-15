ARAI testing centre in Karnataka’s Mandya district to create more jobs: Minister

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, HD Kumaraswamy, has said that an Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) testing centre in Mandya district in Karnataka is being fast-tracked that will create employment opportunities.

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He stated that once the land allotment letter is formally received, a team of experts from the Centre will visit Mandya to conduct an inspection of the proposed site, according to the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

“Efforts to bring industries to the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka are progressing steadily, and that the process to establish an Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) testing centre in the district is currently underway,” said the minister.

He assured the people that their expectations would not be disappointed and that industrial development in Mandya district is being actively pursued through his ministry.

“The ARAI unit will be established here, and once it comes up, it will create employment opportunities not only for the youth of Mandya but also for those in neighbouring districts,” Kumaraswamy added.

The minister was speaking at a public programme after performing the foundation-laying ceremony for a Rs 14-crore indoor sports complex at VC Farm in Mandya.

“I have given my word, and I will keep it,” Kumaraswamy said, adding that work related to the ARAI testing centre is moving quickly at the Delhi level, and the necessary steps are being taken to bring the project to Mandya.

He noted that the demand for a well-equipped indoor sports complex in Mandya had been pending for a long time.

“We have now fulfilled that commitment. The foundation stone has been laid, and construction will begin very soon. The work will also be completed at the earliest,” the Union Minister said.

Kumaraswamy expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, for approving the indoor stadium under the Khelo India scheme following his request.

The government led by PM Modi is giving the highest priority to youth empowerment. According to the minister, the Prime Minister regularly provides guidance during Cabinet meetings on initiatives aimed at the welfare and development of young people.

—IANS

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