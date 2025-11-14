Andhra receives investment commitments worth Rs 11.91 lakh crore

Visakhapatnam, Nov 14 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh has received investment commitments to the tune of Rs 11,91,972 crore as it signed MoUs with 400 companies in two days.

These MoUs, signed on Thursday and on the first day of the CII Partnership Summit on Friday, are expected to provide employment opportunities to 13.32 lakh youth.

According to an official release, 41 MoUs were signed in the presence of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

As many as 324 MoUs were signed in the presence of ministers with an investment of Rs. 8,41,786 crores. The majority of MoUs were signed with Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), Energy, Food processing, Industry, trade, IT and Municipal departments.

Chief Minister Naidu asked a private firm chairman to purchase agricultural products from farmers in Andhra Pradesh.

He said that the mall of the private will not be a mere shopping mall but will help promote tourism in Visakhapatnam.

Later, the Singapore government signed an MoU with Andhra Pradesh for cooperation in urban governance, digital governance transformation and sustainability in the presence of Chief Minister and Minister Nara Lokesh and Singapore Minister Gan Siow Huang, Union Minister K Rammohan Naidu and state Minister Nadendla Manohar.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said Andhra Pradesh is eager to work with Singapore, which runs industries with innovative ideas.

He said Singapore developed by adopting the best public policies. Minister Lokesh opined that it is a good beginning to work with Singapore.

Union Minister Rammohan Naidu announced introducing flights between Vijayawada and Singapore for three days a week soon.

--IANS

ms/dan