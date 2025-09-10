Air India starts special flights on Delhi-Kathmandu route for stranded flyers

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) Air India has announced that it is operating special flights on Wednesday and Thursday from Delhi to Kathmandu and back to help passengers who have been stranded due to the recent developments in Nepal.

"Our scheduled operations will also resume from tomorrow," the Tata Group airline said in a statement issued late in the evening.

Air India has asked passengers to check the status of the flights on its website.

"We thank the government and other agencies for the quick coordination to facilitate this in the interest of our passengers," the Air India statement added.

Passengers are requested to check the status of their flights here https://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html before proceeding to the airport. For further assistance, please contact our 24×7 Call Centre at 011-69329333 / 011-69329999, the airline said.

Air India had earlier in the day announced that its flights to and from Kathmandu would remain cancelled on Wednesday as the airport continues to remain closed.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and will share further updates. At Air India, the safety of our passengers and crew remains top priority," the airline spokesperson said.

Air India and low-cost carrier IndiGo first cancelled their flights between Delhi and Kathmandu on Tuesday as Nepal plunged deeper into chaos after pressure from Gen-Z protests escalated following the killing of 19 people, including school children, in police firing, while 200 others were injured.

Air India on Tuesday said in a statement that in view of the current situation prevailing in Kathmandu, " flights AI2231/2232, AI2219/2220, AI217/218 and AI211/212 operating on the Delhi-Kathmandu-Delhi route have been cancelled today".

IndiGo said that in view of the prevailing situation in Kathmandu, the airport has been closed for operations.

"We are closely monitoring the developments and coordinating with local authorities to resume operations at the earliest. Customers are advised to keep checking our official channels for the latest advisories and updates. We look forward to the restoration of normal operations and sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding," IndiGo added.

--IANS

sps/vd