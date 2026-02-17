500 H125 light helicopters to be manufactured in K’taka: Minister​

Kolar, Feb 17 (IANS) Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil announced on Tuesday that 500 H125 light helicopters will be manufactured over the next 20 years at the country’s first private-sector helicopter assembly facility.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron virtually inaugurated the unit from Lok Bhavan in Maharashtra on Tuesday.​

The minister stated that the commencement of operations marks a historic milestone for the state.

Patil noted that 17 acres were allotted for the project soon after he assumed office as Industries Minister. He expressed satisfaction that the facility was completed and inaugurated in a record 1.5 years.

He added that swift approvals, effective coordination, infrastructure readiness, and active industry engagement ensured the timely implementation of this initiative.

Following France, the US, and Brazil, Karnataka now hosts the world’s fourth H125 helicopter manufacturing and Final Assembly Line (FAL) facility, further strengthening the state’s aerospace ecosystem.

He said the establishment of a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility alongside the assembly unit reflects Karnataka’s industry-friendly environment.

Initially, the unit will manufacture 10 helicopters per year, with plans to scale up to 500 over the next two decades. The facility will handle key activities, including integrating avionics, hydraulic circuits, components, fuel systems, and engines.

The Minister expressed pride that Karnataka secured the project despite strong competition from Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat.

Airbus holds nearly 80 percent of the global market share in the single-engine helicopter segment, with about 4,300 helicopters in operation worldwide. These aircraft have logged over 38 million flying hours.

Patil stated that the state has the necessary reliability and engineering expertise to manufacture H125 helicopters and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to working with the Centre to further develop the sector.

The facility represents India’s growing capabilities and expanding global partnerships. It is expected to create significant opportunities for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and generate employment.

Patil added that the project will provide the state’s youth with greater access to advanced technology-driven sectors.

