125 top Indian merchants vow to boycott trade with Turkey, Azerbaijan

New Delhi: More than 125 top trade leaders from across the country on Friday resolved to boycott all forms of trade and commercial engagement with Turkey and Azerbaijan, including travel and tourism.

The trade leaders also appealed to the Indian film Industry not to undertake shooting of any film in Turkey or Azerbaijan and if any shooting is done, the business community and the people would boycott such films. The resolution also warns corporate houses not to shoot any product promotion film in Turkey or Azerbaijan.

The decision was taken at a National Conference of Trade Leaders convened by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) here, where representatives from 24 states participated. It was strongly affirmed in the conference to stand in solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to oppose stoutly anyone against India at this crucial juncture.

The resolution comes in response to the recent stand taken by Turkey and Azerbaijan in open support of Pakistan, at a time when India is facing a sensitive and critical national security situation. The collective Indian trading community views this as a betrayal, particularly considering the humanitarian and diplomatic support extended to both these countries in the past by India.

Addressing the gathering, CAIT Secretary General and Member of Parliament Praveen Khandelwal said: “It is deeply unfortunate that Turkey and Azerbaijan, who have benefited from India’s goodwill, aid, and strategic support in times of distress, have now chosen to side with Pakistan — a country known globally for its support to terrorism. Their position not only hurts India’s sovereignty and national interest but also directly insults the sentiments of 140 crore Indians.”

The conference noted that Turkey’s repeated anti-India rhetoric at international platforms and its continued support for Pakistan’s narrative is unacceptable whereas Azerbaijan’s alignment with Turkey and public endorsements of Pakistan’s stand reflect a disturbing disregard for India’s long-standing friendship and assistance.

CAIT National President BC Bhartia said the the traders’ community expressed strong resentment and disappointment against both countries, calling their actions “ungrateful and hostile.” It was unanimously agreed that such nations do not deserve any economic cooperation or trade advantage from India.

The trade leaders acclaimed the decision of the government for revoking security clearance for Turkish company Celebi in the interest of national security which is handling services at nine major airports of India.

CAIT said it will also launch a nationwide awareness campaign to educate and mobilise traders, consumers, and travel professionals to join this boycott.

