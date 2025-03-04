Under fire for links to accused in Sarpanch Murder, Dhanjanjay Munde cites health reasons for resignation

Mumbai: After he resigned from the Maharashtra Cabinet, Nationalist Congress Party MLA Dhananjay Munde said on Tuesday that it has been his demand from the very first day that the accused in Beed Sarpanch murder case should get harshest punishment.

In a post on X, Munde also mentioned that he has submitted his resignation as state minister due to health concerns and medical advice "as well".

"My firm demand from the very first day has been that the accused in the brutal murder of the late Santosh Deshmukh from Massajog in Beed district should receive the harshest possible punishment. Seeing the photos that came up yesterday has deeply pained my heart," he said.

"The investigation of this case has been completed, and the chargesheet has been filed in the court. Additionally, a judicial inquiry has also been proposed. Recalling my sense of discernment and considering that my health has not been well for the past few days, the doctors have advised me to undergo treatment for the next few days. Therefore, for medical reasons as well, I have submitted my resignation from my ministerial position in the cabinet to the Chief Minister," the NCP MLA added on X.

Earlier today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accepted Munde's resignation and forwarded it to the Governor for further action.

Speaking on the resignation Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde has tendered his resignation today. I have accepted the resignation and sent it to the Governor for further course of action."

According to sources, CM Fadnavis had asked Munde to step down from his post.

Meanwhile the opposition has criticised the Fadnavis government alleging inaction by them. Congress worker Saral Patel posted a purported report on the Sarpanch muder and claimed, "The accused recorded a video of the entire incident and even urinated on his half-dead body. The mastermind behind this murder, Walmik Karad, is a business partner and close aide of Maharashtra government's minister Dhananjay Munde."

Congress MLA Nana Patole said, "It took so long for the Government to do this. It means that the Government protects the guilty. Crime has increased in Maharashtra...There are several such Ministers in Maharashtra's Council of Ministers. The question is, when will action be taken against such ministers?"

Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, Maharashtra, was murdered on December 9 after he allegedly opposed an extortion attempt targeting an energy firm installing windmills in the village. The alleged accused, who is said to be Munde's aide Walmik Karad, was sent to judicial custody in January. (ANI)