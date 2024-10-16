Telangana: Woman sexually assaulted by auto driver in Gachibowli area of Rangareddy district

Rangareddy (Telangana): A woman returning from her hometown after the festive season was allegedly sexually assaulted by her auto driver in Rangareddy district, said the police.

According to police, the female passenger filed a complaint on Tuesday stating that she was sexually assaulted by an auto driver in the Gachibowli area of the district.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and started an investigation.

As per reports, the woman who was travelling from Lingampally boarded the auto-rickshaw at the RC Puram bus stand to reach her residence in Nanakramguda.

The woman who had come back from her hometown in Chennai was sexually assaulted by the auto driver around 2.30 am, said the police.

An investigation is underway and further details on the matter are awaited.

Earlier two weeks ago, a 20-year-old man allegedly sexually assaulted a minor girl in the Siddipet district of Telangana, following which his house was vandalised and set on fire by the victim's family along with some villagers.

The accused, was later taken into custody by the police and a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.

Additionally, cases were filed against individuals for creating vandalism, which created a law and order issue in the area.

—ANI