Teen stabbed to death in Delhi's Kardampuri; search on for suspects

New Delhi: A 15-year-old boy from Kardampuri's Jyoti Nagar was stabbed to death following a quarrel between two groups, Delhi Police said on Saturday. It added that efforts were underway to trace the accused using CCTV footage, even as the residents of the area accused the cops of arriving late even though they were informed of the fight immediately.

The incident occurred on Friday night when the boy was about to have dinner, and his friend Aman arrived and took him outside.

Police said that information regarding a stabbing was received at PS Jyoti Nagar during the night of November 21–22. When a team reached the spot behind Ambedkar College, Kardampuri, they found that the injured boy had already been taken to GTB Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The victim, a resident of Kardampuri, had been called out of his home by friends and stabbed just a short distance away. A case under Section 103(1) (murder) has been registered, and efforts are underway to trace the accused using CCTV footage.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that a quarrel had broken out, during which the accused stabbed the boy. Police said there are clues pointing to the involvement of two suspects, including a minor.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and forensic teams have collected evidence from the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

The victim's family alleged that he had been tricked into stepping outside.

His mother told IANS that her son was at home when Aman arrived and insisted on taking him out.

"I warned them not to take the boy along, but they left anyway and locked my door from the outside. Within minutes, I learnt of a fight and began banging on the door before someone told me that my son had been stabbed. I want justice. I don't know who was involved; only Aman can tell this," she said.

A neighbour said the boy had been taken away moments before dinner and alleged that police arrived late despite being alerted quickly.

The neighbour of the victim, speaking to IANS, said, "That night, he was sitting to have his dinner when his friend, Aman, came and took him away. His mother came outside immediately, but by that time, he had already been taken. They killed him, and even though people had called the police, they reached the scene very late. The crime situation is very bad, and the police should look into this matter."

Police are investigating the matter. Further details are awaited.

