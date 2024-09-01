Rickshaw driver molests 15-year-old girl in Mumbai; police launch manhunt

Mumbai: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a rickshaw driver in the Borivali area of Maharashtra's Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

According to MHB Colony Police Station officials, the girl was on her way to school when the incident took place.

The accused rickshaw driver suddenly stopped the vehicle and attempted to touch the girl. She immediately protested and screamed loudly. Hearing her cries, locals nearby rushed to the scene, but the rickshaw driver had already fled, officials said.

The police have registered a case against the unidentified rickshaw driver under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A special team has been formed to apprehend the accused as soon as possible, they added.

—ANI